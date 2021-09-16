FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference today at 5pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 5 pm today, on September 16, 2021. This was informed by the Union Finance Ministry.

Though there is no official confirmation on the agenda of the press conference, several media reports suggest that there may be announcements related to setting up of a bad bank.

The Union Cabinet on September 15, 2021 had approved the government's guarantee for the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), as per sources. Formal announcement regarding the same is expected today.

Background

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the proposal to set up a bad bank during her Union Budget 2021-22 speech earlier this year. The bank is expected to comprise an asset management company (AMC) and asset reconstruction company (ARC).

The main role of the bad bank will be to consolidate and take over the stressed debt of banks. The government is expected to provide guarantees to support the bad bank.