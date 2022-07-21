Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Gautam Adani becomes fourth richest person in the world, overtakes Bill Gates

Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Mukesh Ambani, the second richest person in India, is ranked 10th in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $90.1 billion. 

Gautam Adani becomes fourth richest person in the world, overtakes Bill Gates
Gautam Adani becomes fourth richest person in the world, overtakes Bill Gates

Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: India's Gautam Adani has become the fourth richest person in the world, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $116.4 billion in Forbes real-time billionaires list as of July 21, 2022. 

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, is now placed behind Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault & family and Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk tops the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $235.8 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault & family with a net worth of $158.0 billion and Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $148.4 billion.

Bill Gates is ranked fifth in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $104.6 billion, followed by Larry Ellison with a net worth of $99.7 billion and Warren Buffet is placed 7th with a net worth of $99.4 billion. Mukesh Ambani, the second richest person in India, is ranked 10th in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $90.1 billion. 

Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Check Top 10 Richest People in the World 

RANK

NAME

NET WORTH

1

Elon Musk

$235.8 B

2

Bernard Arnault & family

$158.0 B

3

Jeff Bezos

$148.4 B

4

Gautam Adani & family

$116.4 B

5

Bill Gates

$104.6 B

6

Larry Ellison

$99.7 B

7

Warren Buffett

$99.4 B

8

Larry Page

$98.3 B

9

Sergey Brin

$94.5 B

10

Mukesh Ambani

$90.1 B

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment ()

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all