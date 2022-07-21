Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Gautam Adani becomes fourth richest person in the world, overtakes Bill Gates

Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: India's Gautam Adani has become the fourth richest person in the world, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $116.4 billion in Forbes real-time billionaires list as of July 21, 2022.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, is now placed behind Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault & family and Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk tops the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $235.8 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault & family with a net worth of $158.0 billion and Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $148.4 billion.

Bill Gates is ranked fifth in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $104.6 billion, followed by Larry Ellison with a net worth of $99.7 billion and Warren Buffet is placed 7th with a net worth of $99.4 billion. Mukesh Ambani, the second richest person in India, is ranked 10th in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $90.1 billion.

Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Check Top 10 Richest People in the World