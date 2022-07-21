Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Gautam Adani becomes fourth richest person in the world, overtakes Bill Gates
Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: India's Gautam Adani has become the fourth richest person in the world, overtaking Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $116.4 billion in Forbes real-time billionaires list as of July 21, 2022.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, is now placed behind Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault & family and Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk tops the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $235.8 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault & family with a net worth of $158.0 billion and Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $148.4 billion.
Bill Gates is ranked fifth in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $104.6 billion, followed by Larry Ellison with a net worth of $99.7 billion and Warren Buffet is placed 7th with a net worth of $99.4 billion. Mukesh Ambani, the second richest person in India, is ranked 10th in the Forbes real-time billionaires list with a net worth of $90.1 billion.
Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List: Check Top 10 Richest People in the World
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
NET WORTH
|
1
|
Elon Musk
|
$235.8 B
|
2
|
Bernard Arnault & family
|
$158.0 B
|
3
|
Jeff Bezos
|
$148.4 B
|
4
|
Gautam Adani & family
|
$116.4 B
|
5
|
Bill Gates
|
$104.6 B
|
6
|
Larry Ellison
|
$99.7 B
|
7
|
Warren Buffett
|
$99.4 B
|
8
|
Larry Page
|
$98.3 B
|
9
|
Sergey Brin
|
$94.5 B
|
10
|
Mukesh Ambani
|
$90.1 B
