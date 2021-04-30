Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee passes away at 91

Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee passed away early in the morning today, April 30, 2021. He was 91.

The renowned jurist had been detected positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in South Delhi.

(File photo) pic.twitter.com/FB3ATuisz8 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

He was honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan in March 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.

About Soli Sorabjee

•He had begun his legal practice in the Bombay high court in 1953.

•He was designated as a senior counsel by the Supreme Court in 1971.

•He was appointed as the Solicitor-General of India in 1977 and served till 1980.

•He first became appointed as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and was reappointed from 1998-2004.

•He held several offices in organizations of national and international repute. He had served as a UN Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997.

•He had also previously served as the chairman of Transparency International and Convenor of the Minority Rights Group from 1998 till 2004.

•He was also a member of the United Nations Sub-commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities since 1998.

•Sorabjee also served as a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague from 2000 to 2006.

•In 2002, he was appointed a member of the Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution of India.

Awards •Soli Sorabjee was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in March 2002. •He was appointed an Honorary Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in March 2006 for his service to India-Australia bilateral legal relations. •He was awarded the Kinloch Forbes Gold Medal in Roman Law and Jurisprudence in 1952.

High-Profile Cases

Some of the high-profile cases represented by Sorabjee include Keshavananda Bharati case, Maneka Gandhi, S.R. Bommai, I.R. Coelho, etc.