Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi passes away

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away on May 29, 2020. He was 74. The news of his demise was shared by his son Amit Jogi on his twitter handle.

The late leader was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 9. His health was termed by the doctors as extremely critical.

His son Amit Jogi tweeted saying that today, it is not only him but Chhattisgarh has lost not its leader but its father. The former CM left for heavenly abode leaving behind his family of 2.5 crore people.

The former CM's funeral is scheduled to take place on May 30 at his native land - Gaurella.

Ajit Jogi: All you need to know

• Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi served as the first chief minister of the newly formed state of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003. He was then a member of the Indian National Congress.

• He has earlier served as a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms from 1986 to 1998.

• In 1998, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 12th Lok Sabha for the Raigarh constituency in Chhattisgarh.

• He served as an MP from Mahasamund constituency in Chhattisgarh from 2004 to 2008 in the 14 Lok Sabha.

• In 2008, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh from the Marwahi constituency.

• In June 2016, Ajit Jogi announced his separation from the Congress Party and formed the Janta Congress.

• The Indian National Congress reportedly expelled the late leader after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over a bypoll fixing in 2014. The party expelled them for being involved in anti-party activities.