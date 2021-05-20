Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies due to COVID-19

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia succumbed to COVID-19 at 89 on May 19, 2021. PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences via a tweet saying that he was saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Jagannath Pahadia.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted to express his condolences, “Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning.”

Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2021

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जगन्नाथ पहाड़िया जी के निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है। श्री पहाड़िया ने मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में, राज्यपाल के रूप में, केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में लम्बे समय तक देश की सेवा की, वे देश के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में से थे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021

The Rajasthan state government will observe one-day mourning on May 20, 2021, during the national flag will be at half-mast and all government offices will be closed.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on May 20, 2021, to express condolences to Pahadia. The last rites of Pahadia will be conducted with state honour on May 20, 2021.

About Jagannath Pahadia

Jagannath Pahadia was born in Bhusawar district (present Bharatpur) in Rajasthan.



He was the first Dalit to become the CM of Rajasthan in 1980-81.

He was also a former governor of Bihar (1989- 1990) and Haryana (2009-2014).

Pahadia represented Sawai Madhopur constituency in the 2nd Lok Sabha, and later Bayana constituency in the 4th, 5th, and 7th Lok Sabha.

Rajasthan: COVID-19 Tracker

Rajasthan, as of May 19, 2021, reported a total number of 8,79,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 7,080 deaths so far while the total number of recovered cases stands at 7,13,129.