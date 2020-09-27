Former Union Minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

The former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away on September 27, 2020, at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

The 82 years old former minister was admitted to the hospital on June 25, 2020, and was being treated for the Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had been ill after the fall at his home in August 2014 and was then admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital.

Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June & was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi pic.twitter.com/GEi404GbQj — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

The hospital through an official statement informed the demise of Jaswant Singh, a former BJP leader, and mentioned that the death was due to the cardiac arrest. It also added that despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, the former BJP leader could not be revived and he passed away.

According to the family sources, the funeral will take place later on September 27, 2020, at Jodhpur, in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter and remembered his role as External Affairs Minister and Finance Minister among others, during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He also mentioned Singh’s contribution to the strengthening of BJP.

Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his anguish on the demise of a former prominent BJP leaders and stated that he served the country in different capacities and had distinguished himself as an effective minister.

Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Jaswant Singh- Political Career

• Jaswant Singh entered politics in the late 60s but it wasn’t until 1980 that he tasted success in his political career. In 1980, he was first selected for the Raja Sabha.

• Singh served as a Finance Minister in a short-lived BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee which had lasted from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996.

• Two years, after Vajpayee became Prime Minister again, Jaswant Singh became the External Affairs Minister of India and served from December 5, 1998, until July 1, 2002. In this tenure, responsible for foreign policy, he dealt with high tensions between India and Pakistan.

• Jaswant Singh became Finance Minister again in 2002, switching posts with Yashwant Sinha. As the finance minister, he was instrumental in pushing and defining through the market-friendly reforms of the government.

• Jaswant Singh served as a Finance Minister until the defeat of the NDA led BJP government in 2004.

• On August 19, 2009, Singh was expelled from the BJP government as he faced criticism over his remarks in his book which praised the founder of Pakistan.

• Jaswant Singh was later elected for the Darjeeling seat from the year 2009 to 2014.

• In 2014, he fought the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate after the BJP government did not give him a ticket. He lost the elections.

About Jaswant Singh:

Born on January 3, 1938, at village Jasol, Rajasthan, in a Rajput family, Jaswant Singh was a retired army officer of the Indian army and a former cabinet minister of BJP. Singh was an officer in an Indian Army in the 1960s and was an alumnus of Mayo College and National Defence Academy.

Jaswant Singh was a founding member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and was one of India’s longest-serving parliamentarians by being a member of one or other house continuously between 1980 and 2014.

Considered close to veteran leader LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he held lucrative positions such as finance, defense, and External Affairs in the Vajpayee government. Singh also served for a period as a Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.