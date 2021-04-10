Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Fourth Phase of polling being held in West Bengal

Under the phase, 44 assembly constituencies across five districts -Howrah, Hoogly, Cooch Behar, South 24 Parganas and Alipurduar- have gone to polls.

Created On: Apr 10, 2021 12:32 IST
Fourth Phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

The voting for the fourth phase of elections began in West Bengal at 7 am on April 10, 2021. Under the phase, 44 assembly constituencies across five districts -Howrah, Hoogly, Cooch Behar, South 24 Parganas and Alipurduar- have gone to polls. Around 373 candidates are in the fray this time including some high-profile candidates. 

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 are being conducted in eight phases and result will be declared on May 2nd along with three other states and one union territory- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The polling in all the other states is over. 

Voter Turnout

16.65 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11:05 am.

Key Details

•Among the total 44 constituencies, 11 fall in South 24 Parganas, 10 in Hooghly, 9 in Howrah district, 9 in Cooch Behar and 5 in Alipurduar. 

•The largest constituency going to polls under this phase is Chunchura with 3,13,701 electorates and the smallest is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates. 

•A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate under this phase.

•The security has been tightened in all the 44 constituencies with the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces to ensure a peaceful election.

High-Profile contests

1. Tollygunge constituency- The BJP has fielded Union Minister Babul Supriyo against sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas, who has been representing the constituency for the last three terms. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was one of the high-profile campaigners for the TMC candidate. The CPI(M) has fielded Debdut Ghosh from the seat.

2. Domjur- BJP leader Rajib Banerjee has been pitted against TMC candidate Kalyan Ghosh and CPI(M) candidate Uttam Bera in this Howrah constituency. 

3. Dinhata constituency- The BJP has fielded party MP Nisith Pramanik against TMC MLA Udayan Guha and Forward Bloc's Abdul Rauf.

4. Alipurduar constituency- The constituency is expected to see a triangular contest between TMC's Sourav Chakraborty, BJP's Suman Kanjilal and Congress' Debprosad Roy.

5. Chunchura - BJP MP Locket Chatterjee is standing from the constituency against TMC's Asit Mazumdar and Forward Bloc's Pranab Ghosh.

Background

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 is witnessing a strong face-off between two major parties -the BJP and ruling TMC. The third major player is the coalition of the Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF), which has presented itself under the name 'Sanjukta Morcha'.

The fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will start from April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2nd. 

