French Elections 2022: Macron wins 2nd term as President, What does it mean for India and the World?

French Elections 2022 dates: Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2022, won the re-election to a second term of the France Elections with 58.8 percent of the votes. French President defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin and became the first President in France in 20 years to win the re-election. The latest win of Emmanuel Macron in France Elections 2022 has also prompted a wave of relief in Europe that the far-right has been kept out of power.

The 44-year-old Centrist Macron faces challenges in his second term, starting with the parliamentary elections in June 2022, where keeping a majority will be critical to ensure that he can realize his ambitions to reform France. The outcome of the French Elections as expected to be confirmed by the official results with final figures due on April 25.

Emmanuel Macron has thanked voters after winning reelection to the French presidency, including those who did not embrace his policies but voted for him to reject his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. https://t.co/lLvcy3cH3N — The Associated Press (@AP) April 24, 2022

France Elections 2022: Emmanuel Macron gives victory speech

French President Emmanuel Macron in a victory speech on the Champ de Mars in central Paris at the foot of the Eiffel Tower vowed to respond to the anger of voters who had voted for his far-right rival. He said that his new term will not continue unchanged from the last 5 years.

Macron also pledged a renewed method to the govern France and added that the new era will not be one of continuity with the last term which is now ending.

Macron’s rival Le Pen, on the other hand, in a combative speech to supporters in Paris accepted the results but showed no signs of quitting politics. She said that she will never abandon the French and has already been preparing for the June Legislative Elections.

France Elections 2022: Macron wins second term, what it mean for Europe?

As the world sees a polarisation between Russia and the western countries, the re-election of Emmanuel Macron has bought a sigh of relief in Europe. The coming back of Macron to serve the second term has given immense relief after fears that the far-right Le Pen Presidency would leave the continent rudderless after Brexit and the departure from politics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

European Union President Charles Michel said that the European bloc could now count on France for five more years while the Chief of European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said that she was delighted to be able to continue excellent cooperation with France.

France Elections: PM Modi congratulates French President Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi on April 25, 2022, tweeted a congratulatory message for Macron on winning a second term as the President of France. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Macron and said that he looks forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Macron’s win as the President of France will support the cordial relations between India and France who have traditionally enjoyed friendly and close relations with each other. The return of Macron will also be beneficial for India because of its tricky position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict which puts the country in question.

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

Background

French Presidential Elections 2022 were held on April 10-24, 2022. A run-off was held as no candidate had won a majority in the first round. In the recently announced results, Emmanuel Macron defeated Marine Le Pen and was re-elected as the President of France for the second term. Macron who had won the Presidential elections in 2017 and whose first term will last till May 13, 2022, had announced on March 3 that he will run for re-election.