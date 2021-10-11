PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12, 2021 through video conferencing. The Indian Prime Minister has been invited to be a part of the summit by Italy, which holds the current G20 presidency.

The key agenda of the G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit is a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood. The other issues that will be discussed during the summit include security and fight against terrorism, human rights, migration and mobility.

The summit will focus on the humanitarian aspect of the Afghanistan crisis following the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban insurgents in August 2021.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights: Ministry of External Affairs — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement said that the Prime Minister had earlier participated in the SCO – CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan. Besides this, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar had participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

What is G20? The G20 comprises 20 of the world's largest economies and the European Union. The group aims to address major global issues such as development, financial stability and climate change mitigation. The G20 accounts for almost 90 percent of the world's GDP, two-third of the world's population and 70-80 percent of global trade. The G20 serves as an important international platform to help build an international consensus and facilitate a coordinated response between multilateral organizations including the UN to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

PM Modi, UK PM talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson on October 11 to review the progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030. They shared their assessment of the Afghanistan crisis and discussed several other issues including climate action.

Background

The first-ever talks were held recently between the United States and the Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The US clarified that the meeting does not amount to recognition of Taliban.

The talks were focused on containing extremist groups, giving humanitarian aid and evacuation of US citizens. The talks were candid and professional, informed US officials.

The Taliban in its statement claimed that the US had agreed to begin to provide humanitarian aid to the country. The US has not formally confirmed this claim. All aid to Afghanistan was suspended after the Taliban captured Kabul and set up an interim government in Afghanistan.

