G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022: Indonesia calls for end to Ukraine war, Antony Blinken, Sergey Lavrov in attendance

G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022: The G20 foreign ministers meeting began in Bali, Indonesia on July 8, 2022 with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in attendance. This is the first gathering of the top US and Russian envoys since the launch of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi directly addressed the war in Ukraine at the opening of the Group of 20 meeting saying, "It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not the battlefield."

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to reopen dialogue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first in months after tensions over several issues including Taiwan. He will not though have any direct meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

US does not want to embarrass hosts Indonesia

The US State Department did not reveal whether Blinken would walk out of any meetings where Lavrov would be present. As per US officials, the United States does not want to embarrass Indonesia at the G20 Meeting and wants to focus on G20 agenda. There would though not be any group photo of the G20 ministers as is customary.

The hosts had earlier addressed US concerns about Russian FM Lavrov attending the meeting by inviting Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for the meeting. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the G20 leader's summit later this year.

The Russian Foreign Minister was seated between Saudi Arabian and Mexican foreign ministers as the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting began on July 8th. The meeting precedes the G20 Leaders Summit that is scheduled to be held in Bali in November. The G20 Summit 2022 was meant to focus on the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, now the attention has shifted to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a global food and energy crisis.

British FM Liz Truss cuts trip short

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss had to cut her trip short and leave right before the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting after Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on July 7, 2022.

Indian EAM S Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov

The Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting 2022 in Bali and discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. The two Ministers also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan.

G20 Bali Summit 2022 The G20 Summit 2022 will be held between November 15 and November 16 in Bali, Indonesia. The G20 Summit 2022 is taking under Indonesia's Presidency and its focus is on the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. G20 Member Countries The G20 Member Countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, China, India, Russia, Italy, Indonesia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, Republic of Korea, Mexico and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

