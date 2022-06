Gallantry Awards 2022: 1 Kirti Chakra and 8 Shaurya Chakras conferred posthumously- Check Full List of Gallantry Award Winners

Gallantry Awards List 2022: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2022 (Phase II) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 31, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

The gallantry awards comprise five awards- Param Vir Chakra, the Ashoka Chakra, the Mahavir Chakra, the Kirti Chakra, the Vir Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra. The President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumously) and 14 Shaurya Chakras including eight posthumously to the armed forces personnel.

The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seve Medal. These are military awards conferred to recognise peace-time service of the most exceptional order.

Gallantry Awards List 2022: Check Full List of Gallantry Award Winners

Gallantry Award Awardee Kirti Chakra (posthumously) Ct Altaf Hussain Bhat, Constable, J&K Police Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Shahbaz Ahmad, Special Police Officer, J&K Police Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Ajeet Singh, Head Constable, 204 COBRA CRPF Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Vikas Kumar, Constable, 204 COBRA CRPF Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Purnanand, Constable, 204 COBRA CRPF Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Kuldeep Kumar Urawan, Head Constable, 118 CRPF Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Debasis Sethy, Commando, Odisha Police Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Sudhir Kumar Todu, Commando, Odisha Police Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) Wing Commander Varun Singh (Now Group Captain) Shaurya Chakra Chitesh Kumar, DY Commandant, CRPF Shaurya Chakra Manjinder Singh, Sub Inspector, CRPF Shaurya Chakra Sunil Choudhary, Constable, CRPF Shaurya Chakra Dilip Malik, DY Commandant, 205 COBRA, CRPF Shaurya Chakra Anirudh Pratap Singh, Assistant Commandant, 54 CRPF Shaurya Chakra Captain Sachin Reuben Sequeira

Param Vishisht Seva Medal Winners List

S.no Military Award Awardee 1. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh 2. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Satish Kumar N Ghormade 3. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna 4. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Sangha 5. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Manmohan Jeet Singh Kahlon 6. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Savneet Singh 7. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan 8. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Joy Chatterjee 9. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar 10. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Surendar Kumar 11. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury 12. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Vijay Pal Singh Rana 13. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Shailjanan Jha 14. Param Vishisht Seva Medal Subedar Neeraj Chopra

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Winners List