‘GATI’ portal launched to speed up and monitor Rs 3 lakh crore road projects

GATI Portal in News: The Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently launched online Web Portal ‘GATI.’ It has been prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after taking inspiration from PMO’s PRAGATI portal.

One can reach the GATI portal via NHAI website or it can be directly used. People can raise projects or construction-related issued on this portal. Not only this, the problem raised will be monitored daily by a team of officers in NHAI.

Benefits of GATI Portal

• The GATI portal will be reviewed by senior officials of the ministry.

• This will not only bring transparency in the works but will also speed up the decision to boost the national highway construction work.

• Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on this occasion that the ministry will issue instructions wherever a problem arises related to the highway construction.

• This portal will be monitored by a team of NHAI officials. Instant action will be taken on the complaints lodged on this portal.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway in three years

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project will be ready in three years. The cost of these schemes is 3.10 lakh crores. The work of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be done in 51 packages while 18 packages have already started their assigned work. Delhi-Mumbai will be the longest expressway in the country. The length of this expressway will be 1,320 km.

A review meeting held

Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently organized a review meeting. They discussed various issues related to highway construction. Around 500 projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore were reviewed during this review meeting. Projects of the South and Central region were reviewed on the first day, while the remaining areas were reviewed on the second day.