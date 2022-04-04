Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Gautam Adani becomes India's richest person, joins $100  Billion club- Check World Top 10 Richest People

Gautam Adani has displaced Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in India and Asia. Mukesh Ambani is now ranked at the 11th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of $ 99.0 Billion.

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 13:25 IST
Gautam Adani becomes India's richest person, surpasses Mukesh Ambani
Gautam Adani becomes India's richest person, surpasses Mukesh Ambani

Richest Person in India: Gautam Adani has joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the exclusive $100  billion club. Adani has become the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion.

Gautam Adani’s net worth increased by $23.5 billion in 2022, taking his total net worth to $100 billion, as Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth reportedly grew by $ 2.44 billion on April 1st alone. 

Adani has displaced Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in India and Asia. Mukesh Ambani is now ranked at the 11th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of $ 99.0 Billion.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: World Top 10 Richest Men

Jeff Bezos was the first person to reach the $100 billion mark in 2017 after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1999. Elon Musk joined the exclusive club in 2020 and is currently ranked as the world's richest person with a net worth of $273 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $188 billion.

Here are World's Top 10 Richest Men

Rank

Name

Total Net Worth
1 Elon Musk
$273B
2  Jeff Bezos
$188B
3 Bernard Arnault
$148B
4  Bill Gates
$133B
5  Warren Buffett
$127B
6  
Larry Page
$125B
7  Sergey Brin
$119B
8  Steve Ballmer
$108B
 
9 Larry Ellison
$103B
10  Gautam Adani
$100B

Top 10 Richest Men in India

Rank

Name

Net Worth
10  Gautam Adani $100B
11 Mukesh Ambani 
$99.0B
36  Azim Premji $35.0B
45 Shiv Nadar $29.0B
73 Radhakishan Damani $21.1B
78 Lakshmi Mittal
$20.3B
117 Cyrus Poonawalla $15.9B
118  Dilip Shanghvi
$15.7B
128 Uday Kotak $14.6B
129 Savitri Jindal
$14.5B

Note: This data was compiled on April 4, 2022

Bloomberg Billionaires Index

 
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, based on their net worth that is updated each day after the close of trading in New York.

