Gautam Adani becomes India's richest person, joins $100 Billion club- Check World Top 10 Richest People
Gautam Adani has displaced Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in India and Asia. Mukesh Ambani is now ranked at the 11th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total net worth of $ 99.0 Billion.
Richest Person in India: Gautam Adani has joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the exclusive $100 billion club. Adani has become the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion.
Gautam Adani’s net worth increased by $23.5 billion in 2022, taking his total net worth to $100 billion, as Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth reportedly grew by $ 2.44 billion on April 1st alone.
Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: World Top 10 Richest Men
Jeff Bezos was the first person to reach the $100 billion mark in 2017 after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1999. Elon Musk joined the exclusive club in 2020 and is currently ranked as the world's richest person with a net worth of $273 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $188 billion.
Here are World's Top 10 Richest Men
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total Net Worth
|1
|Elon Musk
|
$273B
|2
|Jeff Bezos
|
$188B
|3
|Bernard Arnault
|
$148B
|4
|Bill Gates
|
$133B
|5
|Warren Buffett
|
$127B
|6
|
Larry Page
|
$125B
|7
|Sergey Brin
|
$119B
|8
|Steve Ballmer
|
$108B
|9
|Larry Ellison
|
$103B
|10
|Gautam Adani
|
$100B
Top 10 Richest Men in India
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Net Worth
|10
|Gautam Adani
|$100B
|11
|Mukesh Ambani
|
$99.0B
|36
|Azim Premji
|$35.0B
|45
|Shiv Nadar
|$29.0B
|73
|Radhakishan Damani
|$21.1B
|78
|Lakshmi Mittal
|
$20.3B
|117
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|$15.9B
|118
|Dilip Shanghvi
|
$15.7B
|128
|Uday Kotak
|$14.6B
|129
|Savitri Jindal
|
$14.5B
Note: This data was compiled on April 4, 2022
Bloomberg Billionaires Index
