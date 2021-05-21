Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Gautam Adani overtakes China’s Zhong Shanshan to become 2nd richest Asian

Created On: May 21, 2021 19:23 ISTModified On: May 21, 2021 19:23 IST
Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has overtaken China’s Zhong Shanshan to become the second richest Asian in the world. He is now ranked at the 14th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $67.6B, as of May 21, 2021. 

Gautam Adani is now ranked behind Asia’s richest person, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani who is ranked 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $76.3B. The Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan has been pushed to the 15th spot with a net worth of $65.6B.

Adani’s wealth has surged by almost $32.7 billion this year, while Ambani has lost $175.5 million, according to a report by Bloomberg. Ambani had replaced the Chinese billionaire in February 2021 to become Asia’s richest person.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index on May 21, 2021

Rank

Name

Net Worth

Country

1

Jeff Bezos

$189B

US

2

Elon Musk

$163B

US

3

Bernard Arnault

$162B

France

4

Bill Gates

$142B

US

5

Marl Zuckerberg

$119B

US

6

Warren Buffet

$108B

US

7

Larry Page

$106B

US

8

Sergey Brin

$102B

US

9

Larry Ellison

$91.2B

US

10

Steve Ballmer

$89.2B

US

11

Francoise Bettercourt Meyers

$87.2B

France

12

Amancio Ortega

$82.4B

Spain

13

Mukesh Ambani

$76.3B

India

14

Gautam Adani

$67.6B

India

15

Zhong Shanshan

$65.6B

China

About Bloomberg Billionaires Index 

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index comprises a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, based on their net worth. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

These details are as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index  Ranking on May 21, 2021.

