Gautam Adani overtakes China’s Zhong Shanshan to become 2nd richest Asian
Gautam Adani is now ranked behind Asia’s richest person, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani who is ranked 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $76.3B.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has overtaken China’s Zhong Shanshan to become the second richest Asian in the world. He is now ranked at the 14th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $67.6B, as of May 21, 2021.
Gautam Adani is now ranked behind Asia’s richest person, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani who is ranked 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $76.3B. The Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan has been pushed to the 15th spot with a net worth of $65.6B.
Adani’s wealth has surged by almost $32.7 billion this year, while Ambani has lost $175.5 million, according to a report by Bloomberg. Ambani had replaced the Chinese billionaire in February 2021 to become Asia’s richest person.
Bloomberg Billionaires Index on May 21, 2021
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Net Worth
|
Country
|
1
|
Jeff Bezos
|
$189B
|
US
|
2
|
Elon Musk
|
$163B
|
US
|
3
|
Bernard Arnault
|
$162B
|
France
|
4
|
Bill Gates
|
$142B
|
US
|
5
|
Marl Zuckerberg
|
$119B
|
US
|
6
|
Warren Buffet
|
$108B
|
US
|
7
|
Larry Page
|
$106B
|
US
|
8
|
Sergey Brin
|
$102B
|
US
|
9
|
Larry Ellison
|
$91.2B
|
US
|
10
|
Steve Ballmer
|
$89.2B
|
US
|
11
|
Francoise Bettercourt Meyers
|
$87.2B
|
France
|
12
|
Amancio Ortega
|
$82.4B
|
Spain
|
13
|
Mukesh Ambani
|
$76.3B
|
India
|
14
|
Gautam Adani
|
$67.6B
|
India
|
15
|
Zhong Shanshan
|
$65.6B
|
China
About Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index comprises a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, based on their net worth. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.
These details are as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index Ranking on May 21, 2021.
