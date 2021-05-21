Gautam Adani overtakes China’s Zhong Shanshan to become 2nd richest Asian

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has overtaken China’s Zhong Shanshan to become the second richest Asian in the world. He is now ranked at the 14th spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $67.6B, as of May 21, 2021.

Gautam Adani is now ranked behind Asia’s richest person, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani who is ranked 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $76.3B. The Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan has been pushed to the 15th spot with a net worth of $65.6B.

Adani’s wealth has surged by almost $32.7 billion this year, while Ambani has lost $175.5 million, according to a report by Bloomberg. Ambani had replaced the Chinese billionaire in February 2021 to become Asia’s richest person.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index on May 21, 2021

Rank Name Net Worth Country 1 Jeff Bezos $189B US 2 Elon Musk $163B US 3 Bernard Arnault $162B France 4 Bill Gates $142B US 5 Marl Zuckerberg $119B US 6 Warren Buffet $108B US 7 Larry Page $106B US 8 Sergey Brin $102B US 9 Larry Ellison $91.2B US 10 Steve Ballmer $89.2B US 11 Francoise Bettercourt Meyers $87.2B France 12 Amancio Ortega $82.4B Spain 13 Mukesh Ambani $76.3B India 14 Gautam Adani $67.6B India 15 Zhong Shanshan $65.6B China

About Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index comprises a daily ranking of the world’s richest people, based on their net worth. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

These details are as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index Ranking on May 21, 2021.