Global Patidar Business Summit 2022: PM Modi Inaugurates Summit; Know Theme, Objective and Registration details

GPBS 2022 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) through video conferencing on April 29, 2022. The three-day summit is being organised by Sardardham at Surat, Gujarat.

In his inaugural address, PM Modi said, "It is the constant endeavor of the government through its policies that such an environment is created in the country that even the youth of ordinary families become entrepreneurs." He noted that schemes like Production Linked incentive (PLI) scheme have infused enthusiasm of 'Make in India' in the old sectors, and also created possibilities for the development of new sectors like semiconductors.

The Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth. It is organised once in every two years. The first two summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020.

GPBS 2022 Objective

The Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) is being organised under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community. The summit aims to open door to success through economic and social upliftment.

Global Patidar Business Summit Theme The main theme of Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".

Global Patidar Business Summit 2022: Important Details

The summit will be organised from April 29 to May 1, 2022, comprising over 950 stalls.

There will be more than 30,000 products on display and over 12 different business sectors.

The summit will bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the patidar community and nurture and support new entrepreneurs.

It will also provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

It will cover various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups and innovation among others.

The three-day event is expected to witness participation from over 700,000 visitors.

Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 Registration: Know how to register here!

1. Go to official GPBS website https://www.gpbs.in/

2. Click on the pop up appearing on the main page for free visitor registration.

3. It will redirect you to another tab, where you have to enter your details including full name, email, mobile number, gender, country, state and city to register yourself.

4. Those who wish to book their stall can do so by clicking on the option on the main page and entering the required details.

