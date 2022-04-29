Current Affairs Today Headline- 29 April 2022
National News
- PM Modi to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit tomorrow.
- PM Modi elaborates on Swasthya ke Saptrishi, seven thrust areas of Centre's healthcare vision.
- BJP kickstarts 2024 Lok Sabha polls preparations, Nadda to launch campaign.
- Delhi staring at power outage, urges Centre to ensure adequate coal supply as peak power demand touches 6000 MW.
- Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumptions.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Navy for 'visible, credible responsive presence' in Indian Ocean Region.
Corporate News
- Apple sees $4-$8 bn hit from Covid, supply chain in June quarter.
- Russian energy giant Gazprom posts $29.9 billion profit for 2021. Twitter Q1 revenues miss estimates, but active users rise.
- Elon Musk criticises Twitter's censorship lawyer after taking over microblogging site
Environment News
- 10 football pitches of pristine rainforest lost per minute in 2021, as huge swathes of tropical rainforest burned or hacked down for cattle and crops last year in Brazil, as per researchers.
- Forest Fire continues in the Daya Dhar forest area of Ghordi block, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Life in the oceans faces a mass die-off rivalling the great extinctions of Earth's deep past by 2030 if humanity fails to curb greenhouse gas emissions, states a study on April 28th.
International News
- Russian forces bombards Ukraine's capital Kyiv during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was shocked by the proximity of the strike.
- UN Secretary General decried the "absurdity" of war in the 21st century, as US President Joe Biden asked for $33 billion more to support Kyiv.
- German inflation hits post-reunification record of 7.4% in April, as per available data.
- Peru's government plans to buy the nation's entire supply of illegal coca leaf for a year to battle against drug trafficking.
- UN doing everything possible to save civilians from "apocalypse" of Mariupol, says UN Chief Antonio Guterres.
- Leaders of Japan, India, US and Australia to meet at the Quad meet which is likely to be held on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan.
- US to call for joint response against Russia at upcoming Quad meeting.
