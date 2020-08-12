Google launches People Cards in India: Know what is it, how to use it & create Virtual Visiting Card for Search

Google has launched its new "People Cards" feature in India that let users create their virtual visiting card and build their public profile for search engine. The Google People Cards feature has been in a testing phase for a few years in India and has finally been launched now. Users just need to have a Google Account and provide their mobile number to create their people card on Google Search. Here we have shared the complete details of the People Cards including what it means for people in India, how to use it to create Virtual Visiting Card and others.

For now, the people cards feature is available only in India for mobile users. People can create their public profiles using their mobile devices. The feature is available in English language only.

🆕 Introducing the people card on Google Search.



Showcase your business, passion or portfolio when people search for you on Google.



Get started ➡️ https://t.co/CAm3mRiCgM pic.twitter.com/wPx6GIUdWz — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 11, 2020

Have a look at the details of People Cards below:

What is Google People Cards?

People Cards is a new listing feature of Google that help users create their virtual Visiting or Business Cards and enhance their online presence.

How People Cards work?

The People Cards feature uses Knowledge Graph of the Google to display information shared by the users.

How will People Cards feature be helpful for users?

- People Cards help people develop their online presence and discover others as well.

- The feature offers virtual business cards-like experience on Google Search Engine where individuals can highlight their social media profiles or existing websites to promote their business or public profile.

- The public profile created through People Cards will be displayed on the top of all results of the search engine.

Who all can get benefitted from People Cards?

Individuals, entrepreneurs, employees, influencers, self-employed people, businesses, online marketplaces, freelancers, and anyone can be benefitted through the People Cards by getting discovered easily on being searched.

How to create People Card on Google?

Follow these given steps to create your People Card on Google Search:

Step 1: Sign-in to your Google Account

Step 2: Search for “Add Me To Search”

Step 3: Click on prompt that says “Add yourself to Google Search”

Step 4: Enter your mobile phone number to complete verification process

Step 5: Enter 6-digit Unique Code

Step 6: Start building your profile on people card by adding your Location, choosing the image, adding description of yourself, adding links of your websites or social media profiles and email address, if any.

Step 7: Click on Save

Step 8: Search for your profile name on Google Search and you get to see all the shared information displayed on Google

Is People Card feature reliable enough?

Search Engine giant Google claims that people cards will provide only helpful and reliable information as it allows users to raise flag against low-quality content, abusive, offensive, impersonating, or any wrong information. Google has also put together certain controls and safety features to maintain optimum quality of information shared by people.

Moreover, only one People Card can be created through a Google Account. The move will help limit fake public profiles.