Government issues tender for Rs. 50,000 crore project to build six submarines
The tender has been issued for the construction of the 6 conventional diesel-electric submarines within India.
The Defence Ministry on July 20, 2021, issued a tender worth around Rs. 50,000 crores for constructing 6 conventional submarines under Project-75 India. The step will provide a major boost to the Indian Navy and Make in India.
As per the officials, the tender has been issued for the construction of the 6 conventional diesel-electric submarines within India. The tender by the government has been issued to Larsen and Toubro and Mazagaon Dockyards Limited.
Clearance to issue the tender was given in a meeting of the defence acquisition council which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 4, 2021.
Key Highlights:
• The two Indian Companies, Larson and Toubro and Mazagaon Dockyards Limited, identified as the strategic partner will now select one partner each from the 5 global original equipment manufacturers including the firms from Germany, France, Russia, Spain and South Korea.
• The Indian Navy, under Project-75 India, will build six conventional diesel-electric submarines that will be bigger than the under-construction Scorpene-class submarines being built at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited at Mumbai.
• They will be equipped with heavy-duty firepower so that the boats will have at least 12 Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM) along with the Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles.
Manufacturing hub for defence equipment:
The project of building six submarines is being carried out under the strategic partnership model which aims at promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment.
It will establish an industrial and Research & Development eco-system capable of meeting the future requirements of the Armed Forces besides giving the boost to exports.
