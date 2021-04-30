Government permits Telangana to fly drones for experimental delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

The Government of Telangana on April 30, 2021, was given conditional permission for the drone deployment by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for conducting an experimental delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

As per the official release, permission to use the drone has been granted to conduct an experimental delivery of the Coronavirus vaccines within the Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Range using drones.

MoCA gives conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to Govt of Telangana for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) range.

Key Highlights:

• The permission by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for flying the unmanned aerial vehicles has been given for a period of one year or until further orders.

• However, as per the ministry, these exemptions to the state will be valid only if all the limitations and conditions as stated for the respective entities are strictly followed.

• The trials will also be assisting in assessing the conditions such as the degree of isolation, population, geography, etc. in order to identify the regions that in particular require the drone deliveries.

Similar conditional permission granted to other authorities:

Earlier in April 2021, similar permission was also granted to the Indian Council of Medical Research in order to conduct a feasibility study of the Coronavirus vaccine delivery with the use of drones in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

The permission granted for the use of drones intends at achieving the dual objectives of faster vaccine delivery across the country as well as improved healthcare access.