Government reconstitutes National Shipping Board, Malini Shankar appointed as new head

The Union Government has reconstituted the National Shipping Board (NSB), which is the highest advisory body on matters related to Indian shipping. The board will now be headed by former Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar.

The Ministry of Shipping announced that the 16-member National Shipping Board has been reconstituted. The National Shipping Board advises on matters including the development thereof and other matters arising out of the Merchant Shipping Act.

The members of the NSB include DG Shipping, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Shipping, one representative each from Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy not below the rank of Directors and one representative each from the National Union of Seafarers of India, Maritime Union of India and National Ship Owners' Association.

National Shipping Board Members

Chairperson: Malini Shankar

Members

Amitabh Kumar: DG Shipping

Satinder Pal Singh: Joint Secretary Shipping

Abdulgani Serang: Representative from National Union of Seafarers of India

Amar Singh Thakur: Maritime Union of India Representative

Anil Devli: Representative from National Ship Owners' Association

Indian Navy Representative

Indian Coast Guard Representative

Other Members

Aditya Suklikar: Member of Indian Coastal Conference Shipping Association

Capt Sanjay Prashar: Representative from International Maritime Federation representative

Rahul Modi: Representative from Coastal Container Transporters Association

Ajay Shah: Representative from Federation of Indian Exporters' Organisation

Shantanu Bhadkamkar: Representative from Association of Multimodal Transporters of India

Capt Piyush Sinha

Balasubramaniam

Ishwar Achanta