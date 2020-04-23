Government reconstitutes National Shipping Board, Malini Shankar appointed as new head
The Union Government has reconstituted the National Shipping Board (NSB), which is the highest advisory body on matters related to Indian shipping. The board will now be headed by former Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar.
The members of the NSB include DG Shipping, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Shipping, one representative each from Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy not below the rank of Directors and one representative each from the National Union of Seafarers of India, Maritime Union of India and National Ship Owners' Association.
National Shipping Board Members
Chairperson: Malini Shankar
Members
Amitabh Kumar: DG Shipping
Satinder Pal Singh: Joint Secretary Shipping
Abdulgani Serang: Representative from National Union of Seafarers of India
Amar Singh Thakur: Maritime Union of India Representative
Anil Devli: Representative from National Ship Owners' Association
Indian Navy Representative
Indian Coast Guard Representative
Other Members
Aditya Suklikar: Member of Indian Coastal Conference Shipping Association
Capt Sanjay Prashar: Representative from International Maritime Federation representative
Rahul Modi: Representative from Coastal Container Transporters Association
Ajay Shah: Representative from Federation of Indian Exporters' Organisation
Shantanu Bhadkamkar: Representative from Association of Multimodal Transporters of India
Capt Piyush Sinha
Balasubramaniam
Ishwar Achanta