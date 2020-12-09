Government to start 1000 Khelo India Centres to encourage sports culture

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on December 8, 2020, announced that the government will be starting 1000 Khelo India centres all over the country to help retired sportspersons get employment and to encourage the sports culture in the country.

While addressing TURF 2020, the 10th Global Sports Summit, organised by FICCI, the union minister added that the government has made policy changes and has also taken initiatives for encouraging and supporting the sports community and sportsperson even after they retire.

Kiren Rijiju acknowledged that when a sportsperson suffers, it discourages the entire generation. While informing about the government plans, he added that the sports ministry has been ensuring that the financial support, prize money reaches the designated beneficiaries and athletes uninterrupted.

It was wonderful speaking about our focus on welfare of Indian sports at @ficci_india 'TURF 2020' International Conference on Business of Sports & Fitness and India's First Virtual - Global Sports & Fitness Exhibition.

Need to make Indian citizens pro-sports and pro-fitness:

The sports Minister highlighted that India has huge potential where sports is concerned but it will alone have no meaning until it is utilized and channelized in the right direction by the authorities.

Govt has made various policy changes and taken up initiatives to encourage and support sportspersons and the sporting community even after they retire: Union Sports Minister



Report by: @tapascancer@Media_SAI @YASMinistry



Read More: https://t.co/hJnndRVqVc pic.twitter.com/Gw86TCqE6n — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 8, 2020

He added that we must make Indian citizens pro-sports and pro-fitness as we cannot talk about a prosperous India with citizens being unfit. There will be no talk about sporting culture without creating success in the sports arena.

Invitation to business, corporate houses to create sports culture:

The Union Sports Minister urged the corporate houses, industry, and business to help the government in creating a society obsessed with sports.

He added that there is no lack in terms of government support but India is not a sporting country and the government’s efforts alone are not enough. It will be people’s efforts and their participation that will define the success of sports.

While highlighting the need for making sports a major industry in India, the union minister noted that even if 2 percent of the population watches one sport, whether on television or in stadiums, it will lead to the game’s popularity and will help in bringing money for its development. The sports industry can be a huge contributor to India’s economy.

Strong continuation of Fit India and Khelo India Movements:

The sports minister informed that both Khelo India and Fit India movements by the government have been going on strongly, as even during the ongoing pandemic, the activities didn’t stop.

Mechanisms with the help of digital technologies were created that aided athletes in acquiring knowledge and to continue with their training. Kiren Rijiju also informed that he has set a target of putting India in the top-10 medal-grossing nation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. To achieve this, several policies have already been initiated.