Govt sets road construction worth Rs. 15 lakh crores in next two years

The Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways, and MSME, Nitin Gadkari on May 7 announced that the government has been planning to build national highways worth Rs. 15 lakh crores in the next two years.

The union minister also informed that the auto scrapping policy will also be finalised soon. He talked about being prepared for the bad times and the industry must focus on technology, innovation, and research to become competitive in the global market.

In a meeting conducted through video conference, the minister encouraged to focus on liquidity in business as ups and downs are common in the industry.

Key Highlights:

• Nitin Gadkari attended a video conference with the members of SIAM (Society of Indian Mobile Manufacturers) Institute, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the automobile sector.

• In the conference, he mentioned that the ministry has been working overtime to clear all the arbitration cases to achieve the target of constructing roads worth Rs. 15 lakh crores.

• The Union minister also informed that he has given direction to the ministry officials in order to finalize the auto scrapping policy quickly as it will go a long way in cost reduction.

• On the question of BS-IV vehicle, the union minister mentioned that the government is bound by the Supreme court verdict.

Relaxations on other regulations:

Nitin Gadkari stated that he will provide relief wherever it is possible to provide an extension to the industry seeking time.

The Union minister also responded to the questions and assured that all possible help will be given to the industry by the government. He also talked about taking issues at the appropriate level in the government and the department.

The Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Giridhar Aramane and the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh were among the senior officials who attended the video conference.