Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to come closest on December 21; How to watch the celestial event

Jupiter and Saturn will merge with each other in the night sky on December 21, 2020. The event which was last observed in 1623 will make them appear closer to one another as the two slow-moving planets will be 0.1 degrees apart. It will again be observed in 2080.

The union of both the planets will be known as ‘Great Conjunction’ and the magnificent celestial event will be visible on the longest night of 2020. The event is called great conjunction because at the time they will have the same right ascension or celestial longitude. This union between the two planets is also rare because unlike conjunctions with other bright planets, Jupiter and Saturn don’t get close as often.

The closest pairing of the planets since July 1623:

The night of December 21 will witness the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the planets had appeared a little closer. However, the conjunction at the time was impossible to see because of its closeness to the sun.

As per NASA, in the year 1610, the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei had pointed his telescope to the sky and had discovered the four moons of Jupiter lo, Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto. Galileo, in the same year, had also discovered a strange oval that surrounded Saturn, which was later discovered to be its rings.

In 1623, the two planets, Jupiter and Saturn had traveled across the sky. At the time, Jupiter had caught up to and had passed Saturn, making it a ‘Great Conjunction’.

Why this event is so significant?

Even though according to astronomers, the conjunctions between the two planets aren’t particularly rare, however, the one happening on December 21 will be ‘especially close’.

As Jupiter passes Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years, on December 21, both the planets will be just one-tenth of a degree apart from each other.

As per NASA, it’s been nearly 400 years since the planets had passed this close to each other in the sky and have been nearly 800 years ever since the alignments of both the planets occurred at night. The Great Conjunction on December 21 will be visible around the world a little after sunset.

How you can watch the ‘Great Conjunction’?

The celestial event will be easily visible across the world shortly after sunset on December 21. To observe the event, one has to look to the Southwest fairly low on the horizon. Saturn will be visible as a smaller, fainter blob at the upper right side of Jupiter.

Binoculars will help in identifying the two planets. On the other hand, the telescope will not only be able to capture Saturn and Jupiter in the same field of view but also some of their brightest moons.

Even though the planets will appear close, they will actually be more than 450 million miles apart from each other, while Earth will be 550 million miles away from Jupiter.

How as per NASA you can watch the event yourself?

As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, you can also watch the phenomenon yourself:

• You will need to find a sport with an unobstructed view of the field and sky, such as a park or field. Saturn and Jupiter are bright planets, so they can be seen from most of the cities.

• Look towards the southwestern sky, an hour after the sunset. Jupiter will be visible as a bright star and can be easily spotted. Saturn, on the other hand, will be slightly fainter. It will appear above and on the left of Jupiter but only until December 21, after which Jupiter will take over it and both the planets will reverse position in the sky.

• One can see the planets with unaided eyes, but if you have a small telescope or binoculars, Jupiter’s four large moons can also be seen orbiting the planet.