Great Nicobar Island to get trans-shipment port of Rs. 10,000 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 announced that the Great Nicobar Island will get a trans-shipment port with an investment of Rs. 10,000 crores.

PM Modi while inaugurating the 2,300 km long submarine optical fiber cable (OFC) connecting Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Chennai, mentioned that the central government’s focus is to reduce the distance between Delhi and various other parts of the country.

Apart from ensuring that the islands are not far away from Delhi and from the hearts of the mainland, the focus will also be on promoting ‘ease of business in the sea and simplifying maritime logistics.

Objective:

For years, Indian ports have been losing to Colombo, which is a major trans-shipment hub in the region. The latest proposed facility of trans-shipment at the Great Nicobar Islands will be able to provide an alternative because of its location and can also be seen to be close to the channel connecting Japan, China, and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi while talking about the trans-shipment port also mentioned that it will enable large ships to anchor and increase India’s share in maritime trade, while also creating the new employment opportunities.

Plans for developing Trans-Shipment Port:

A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared earlier several years ago for the development of Trans-Shipment Port at South Bay in Great Nicobar Island.

It was also added that the Island Development Authority has awarded the task of re-validating the DPR to WAPCOS, which is a PSU under the Jal Shakti Ministry.

As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi, islands of India will be playing an important role under the country’s new trade strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

He further added that under the Act-East Policy, the role of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India’s strong relations with East Asian countries and other countries connected to the sea is very high and will be increasing further.