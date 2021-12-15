IAF Chopper Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh, sole survivor of Tamil Nadu chopper crash, passes away

Tamil Nadu chopper crash: Group Captain Varun, the only survivor of the Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash passed away on December 15, 2021. The news of his demise was confirmed by the Indian Air Force via tweet. The helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021, also led to the tragic demise of India’s first CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other officials.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh was rescued after the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 that killed CDS Bipin Rawat. Group Captain Singh was being treated at the Bengaluru Military Hospital after he was moved from Wellington in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Group Captain Varun Singh was on life support.

Prime Minister Modi extended his condolences on the passing of Group Captain Varun Singh to his grieving family. PM Modi noted that Group Captain Varun Singh had served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism, and his rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Varun Singh- Sole survivor of IAF Chopper crash

Group Captain Varun Singh was the sole survivor of the IAF chopper crash that led to the tragic death of India's first CDS Bipin Rawat along with 12 other officials. After declaring the deaths of all the officials, except Group captain Varun Singh, the Indian Air Force informed that Singh was being treated at a hospital in Tamil Nadu.

Singh had sustained serious injuries and was on life support. Later, he was airlifted to the hospital in Bengaluru and had survived the night. Even though Singh was reported to be critical, his health was better than before. On December 15, 2021, he succumbed to the injuries and passed away.

Group Captain Varun Singh Biography

Group Captain Varun Singh was a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. He served as the directing staff of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

Group Captain Varun Singh: Defence Career

Varun Singh joined the Indian Defence Services after he cleared the NDA exam in 2004. In the Indian Air Force, Varun Singh was a test pilot with the Light Combat Aircraft Squadron in IAF in Bengaluru. In 2017, Varun Singh was appointed to the Wing Commander and was recently promoted to the Group Captain of Indian Air Force.

Group Captain Varun Singh: Awards and Honours

Varun Singh was conferred with Shaurya Chakra on August 15, 2021, by President Ram Nath Kovind. Singh was then the Wing Commander with the Tejas Fighter Squadron of the Indian Air Force.

Group Captain Varun Singh was decorated with Shaurya Chakra for his presence of mind and courage in controlling the Tejas fighter during a mid-air emergency that had occurred on October 12, 2020.

Group Captain Varun Singh: Death

Varun Singh was a passenger who was accompanying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who was enroute to make a speech to the military students and the staff at the DSSC when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

IAF Chopper Crash: Background

A Mil Mi-17V-5 transport helicopter which was operated by the Indian Air Force was crashed on December 8, 2021, between Coimbatore and Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The chopper was carrying India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 other officials, including his wife Madhulika Rawat and staff.

All the people on board the chopper were killed except Group Captain Varun Singh, who later succumbed to the injuries on December 15, 2021.