Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IAF Chopper Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh, sole survivor of Tamil Nadu chopper crash, passes away

IAF Chopper Crash: Group Captain Varun Singh was the sole survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that had led to the tragic death of India's first CDS Bipin Rawat along with 12 other officials. Varun Singh was appointed to the Wing Commander and was recently promoted to the Group Captain of the Indian Air Force. 

Created On: Dec 15, 2021 12:55 IST
Group Captain Varun Singh passes away
Group Captain Varun Singh passes away

Tamil Nadu chopper crash: Group Captain Varun, the only survivor of the Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash passed away on December 15, 2021. The news of his demise was confirmed by the Indian Air Force via tweet. The helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021, also led to the tragic demise of India’s first CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other officials.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the sole survivor of the IAF chopper crash that led to the tragic death of India's first CDS Bipin Rawat along with 12 other officials.  After declaring the deaths of all the officials, except Group captain Varun Singh, the Indian Air Force informed that Singh was being treated at a hospital in Tamil Nadu.  

Singh had sustained serious injuries and was on life support. Later, he was airlifted to the hospital in Bengaluru and had survived the night. Even though Singh was reported to be critical, his health was better than before. On December 15, 2021, he succumbed to the injuries and passed away. 

Also Read: IAF Helicopter crashes in India- Find here list of Prominent Indians who died in military chopper crash

Group Captain Varun Singh was a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. He served as the directing staff of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. 

Group Captain Varun Singh: Defence Career

Varun Singh joined the Indian Defence Services after he cleared the NDA exam in 2004. In the Indian Air Force, Varun Singh was a test pilot with the Light Combat Aircraft Squadron in IAF in Bengaluru. In 2017, Varun Singh was appointed to the Wing Commander and was recently promoted to the Group Captain of Indian Air Force. 

Group Captain Varun Singh: Awards and Honours

Varun Singh was conferred with Shaurya Chakra on August 15, 2021, by President Ram Nath Kovind. Singh was then the Wing Commander with the Tejas Fighter Squadron of the Indian Air Force. 

Group Captain Varun Singh was decorated with Shaurya Chakra for his presence of mind and courage in controlling the Tejas fighter during a mid-air emergency that had occurred on October 12, 2020. 

Group Captain Varun Singh: Death

Varun Singh was a passenger who was accompanying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who was enroute to make a speech to the military students and the staff at the DSSC when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

IAF Chopper Crash: Background

A Mil Mi-17V-5 transport helicopter which was operated by the Indian Air Force was crashed on December 8, 2021, between Coimbatore and Wellington in Tamil Nadu. The chopper was carrying India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 other officials, including his wife Madhulika Rawat and staff. 

All the people on board the chopper were killed except Group Captain Varun Singh, who later succumbed to the injuries on December 15, 2021. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all