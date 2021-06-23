Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches Agricultural Diversification Scheme 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on June 22, 2021, e-launched the Agricultural Diversification Scheme 2021.

The scheme will benefit Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana farmers in tribal areas while making agriculture sustainable and profitable in tribal areas in Gujarat.

Who will benefit from the Agricultural Diversification Scheme 2021?

•More than 1.26 lakh farmers spread across 14 tribal districts in Gujarat will benefit from the scheme.

•The state government has implemented several lift irrigation schemes in the hilly areas of the tribal district to deliver irrigation water at high altitudes. These schemes will aid farmers in cultivating on their own and not face deprivation of water.

What will the farmers get under the scheme?

•Seeds of crops like tomato, calabash (dudhi), bitter melon (karela), maize, millet, etc will be provided.

•Fertilizer-seed assistance of Rs 31 crore comprising 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of NPK, and 50 kg of ammonium sulfate will be provided.

Tribal farmers will now sow the seeds of progress along with the crop - CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp launches ‘Agricultural Diversification Scheme-2021’ with a commitment to making agriculture sustainable and profitable for the Vanbandhu farmers in the tribal areas of the State. pic.twitter.com/kvfY3JaoSD — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) June 22, 2021

Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana

•The Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2007.

•The Yojana aims to improve the quality of life of tribal people, quality of education, provide sustainable employment opportunities for tribal people, bridge infrastructure gaps, and protect tribal culture and heritage.

Tribal areas in Gujarat

•Tribal areas in Gujarat are found across the following districts: Bharuch, Dangs, Panchmahal, Saurashtra, Sabarkantha, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad.

•As per the 2011 Census of India, 8,917,174 people, belonging to Scheduled Tribes, constituted 14.75 per cent of the total population of Gujarat. The Scheduled Tribes population in the State registered a 21.4 per cent decadal growth from 1991-2001.