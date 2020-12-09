Gwalior, Orchha included in world heritage cities list of UNESCO

Madhya Pradesh state government informed on December 7, 2020, that the historical fort cities of Orchha and Gwalior have been included in the world heritage cities list of UNESCO under its urban landscape city programme.

According to an official of the government’s public relations department, the tourism experts have termed the inclusion of both the cities as a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh.

UNESCO- The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization is an agency of the UN. It aims at promoting security and world peace through international cooperation in sciences, education, and culture.

Historic milestone for historic fort cities of Gwalior & Orchha!



With the two cities featuring in the @UNESCO's heritage cities list, Madhya Pradesh is now more illustrious on the global tourism map. https://t.co/EhiQAX7QHs — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) December 7, 2020

UNESCO’s plan with MP government:

• After being included in the heritage city list, the face of Orchha and Gwalior will totally change. UNESCO along with the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh will also make a master plan for the beautification of these two cities.

• UNESCO’s team will be visiting Madhya Pradesh in 2021. After observing and having a look at the heritage properties, it will prepare a master plan for their conservation and development.

• The project by UNESCO will be an example for South Asia. Under the plan, UNESCO will also be providing and guiding with perfect measures and resources for the development of Orchha and Gwalior under the Historic Urban Landscape recommendations.