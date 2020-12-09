Gwalior, Orchha included in world heritage cities list of UNESCO
UNESCO along with the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh will make a master plan for the beautification of these two cities.
Madhya Pradesh state government informed on December 7, 2020, that the historical fort cities of Orchha and Gwalior have been included in the world heritage cities list of UNESCO under its urban landscape city programme.
According to an official of the government’s public relations department, the tourism experts have termed the inclusion of both the cities as a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh.
UNESCO- The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization is an agency of the UN. It aims at promoting security and world peace through international cooperation in sciences, education, and culture.
Historic milestone for historic fort cities of Gwalior & Orchha!— CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) December 7, 2020
With the two cities featuring in the @UNESCO's heritage cities list, Madhya Pradesh is now more illustrious on the global tourism map. https://t.co/EhiQAX7QHs
UNESCO’s plan with MP government:
• After being included in the heritage city list, the face of Orchha and Gwalior will totally change. UNESCO along with the tourism department of Madhya Pradesh will also make a master plan for the beautification of these two cities.
• UNESCO’s team will be visiting Madhya Pradesh in 2021. After observing and having a look at the heritage properties, it will prepare a master plan for their conservation and development.
• The project by UNESCO will be an example for South Asia. Under the plan, UNESCO will also be providing and guiding with perfect measures and resources for the development of Orchha and Gwalior under the Historic Urban Landscape recommendations.
|
Gwalior and Orchha: Cities of palaces and temples
|
Gwalior state in Madhya Pradesh established in the 9th century is known for its palaces and temples, which include the intricately carved Sas Bahu ka Mandir Temple. It was ruled by Tomars, Gurjar Pratihar Rajvansh, Baghel Kachvaho, and Scindias. The work of art left by these dynasties can be found in abundance in forts, memorials, and palaces in the area.
The Gwalior fort also occupies a sandstone plateau that overlooks the entire city. It has been accessed via a winding road lined with sacred Jain statues. Within the high walls of the fort, there is a 15th-century Gujari Mahal Palace which is now an archaeological museum.
|
Orchha was the capital of the Bundela Kingdom in the 16th century and is popular all over the country for its temples and palaces. The famous spots to look at in Orchha are Jehangir Mahal, Raj Mahal, Rai Praveen Mahal, Ramraja Temple, Laxminarayan Mandir, and Rai Praveen Mahal.
After the inclusion of Orchha in the World Heritage City List of UNESCO, the chemical treatment of the historic places such as Gujri Mahal, Mansingh Palace, and Sahastrabahu Temple will be done by the government to make the art inscribed on them more visible. As per the Indian traditions, guards will also be posted in these places to welcome the tourists.