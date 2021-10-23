Haj 2022 India: Selection criteria to be based on COVID vaccination status, women without Mehram can apply-Check other details 

Haj 2022 India: The selection for Haj 2022 will be done based on the completion of COVID-19 vaccination and fulfillment of COVID-related guidelines and criteria.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses, guidelines and criteria by Indian & Saudi Arabia Govts during Haj 2022."

He stated that an official announcement will be made in the first week of November and along with that the Haj 2022 application process will also begin. He said this during a Haj review meeting held in Delhi.

Selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses, guidelines and criteria by Indian & Saudi Arabia Govts during Haj 2022. Official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November: Ministry of Minority Affairs pic.twitter.com/wwL4BBq9OE — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Haj 2022 Application form

The application forms of around 3000 women who had applied for Haj 2020 & 2021 under without 'Mehram' (male companion) category will be eligible for Haj 2022. He said other women can also apply for Haj 2022 under without "Mehram" category.

The Minority Affairs Minister stated that all women under without 'Mehram' category will also be exempted from the lottery system.

"All the women under without 'Mehram' category will be exempted from the lottery system," the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added while chairing Haj review meeting in Delhi on Friday. — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Haj 2022 Selection

•The Haj 2022 selection will be based on several Covid-appropriate criteria, which include complete vaccination with all required doses, as per the guidelines set by the Indian government and the Saudi Arabian government.

•All preparations for Haj 2022 are being done keeping in mind the health and Covid protocols of the two governments.

•The two nations are also making arrangements for special training of Haj pilgrims for Haj 2022 regarding Covid protocols and health and hygiene.

•Both national and international COVID-19 protocols will be implemented and followed strictly during Haj 2022.

Haj 2022 process to be digital

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted that the entire Haj 2022 process will be 100 percent digital. The Minister said that all the Haj pilgrims will be provided with a Digital Health Card, "E-MASIHA" health facility and "E-luggage pre-tagging" to provide them with all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Mecca-Madina.

Background

India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims during the holy month to Saudi Arabia after Indonesia. The Haj pilgrimage will be open to all in 2022 for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The entire travel process is being planned meticulously in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect and this includes transportation, accommodation, period of stay and health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.