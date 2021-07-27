Harappan city of Dholavira named UNESCO world heritage site

Dholavira, a Harappan-era city was added to the list of World Heritage Sites by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on July 27, 2021. The city is located in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

UNESCO announced this through a tweet that read, "BREAKING! Dholavira: A Harappan city, in India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. Congratulations!" The decision was taken during the World Heritage Committee’s 44th session that is being chaired from Fuzhou (China) between July 16 and 31, 2021.

Dholavira has now become the 40th site in India to given UNESCO's World Heritage Inscription. This was informed by Union Minister of Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy through a Twitter post.

The Minister tweeted, "Today is a proud day for India, especially for the people of Gujarat. Since 2014, India has added 10 new World Heritage sites - one-fourth of our total sites. This shows PM @narendramodi's steadfast commitment in promoting Indian culture, heritage and the Indian way of life."

The news comes just two days after the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, in Telangana got inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Significance

India now has a total of 40 world heritage properties, which includes 32 cultural, 7 natural and one mixed property.

Besides India, France, Germany, Spain, China and Italy are the only other nations that have 40 or more UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Harappan city of Dholavira: All you need to know!

•The ancient Harappan city is located in present-day Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

•It is one of the very few well preserved urban settlements in South Asia, which date back to the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE.

•The city is the fifth largest of over 1,000 Harappan sites discovered so far and among the eight major Harappan sites.

•Dholavira was occupied for more than 1500 years and it reportedly witnessed the entire trajectory of the rise and fall of India's earliest civilization.

•The city demonstrates various achievements in terms of water management, urban planning, art. construction techniques, trading and even social governance and development.

•The city's rich artifacts contribute significantly to the existing knowledge of the Harappan Civilization as a whole.