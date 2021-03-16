Haryana Yog Aayog Bill 2021 passed by Haryana State Assembly

Haryana Yog Aayog Bill 2021 was passed on March 15, 2021 along with four other bills by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing budget session.

The Haryana Yog Aayog Bill, 2021 was passed to establish Haryana Yog Aayog for the promotion, management, regulation, training of Yoga.

Haryana Yog Aayog Bill: Objective

The bill seeks to develop a system of Naturopathy system of medicine.

It seeks to regulate the practice thereof and deal with certain other matters such as training, promotion and Yogasana as a Sport in the state.

Other Bills that were passed include:

1. Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

2. Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021

3. Haryana Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2021

4. Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment), Bill 2021

Key Details

•The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed to amend Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

•The Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed to further amend the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973.

•The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment), Bill 2021 was passed to further amend the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Act, 2016.

•The Haryana Appropriation (No.1) Bill, 2021 was passed to authorize payment and appropriation of Rs 8966,65,26,981 out of the Consolidated Fund of Haryana state for the services during the financial year ending on March 31, 2021.

Haryana passes resolution to condemn move by any section to boycott any political party or leader

•The Haryana state assembly also passed a single-line resolution, which states that if any section or organization of the society announced to boycott any political party or its leaders, then the House will condemn it.

•Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while moving the resolution said that voting would be carried out in this regard if required.

•The resolution was passed by voice vote in the State Assembly.

•The Chief Minister further said that the responsibility of the ruling party is as much as that of the opposition for the protection of democracy.

•The leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda clarified on the same that no opposition MLA is instigating any organisation or class to boycott political leaders.