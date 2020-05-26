Health Ministry directs States and UTs for real time update of availability and consumption of HCQ

The Union Health Ministry has asked all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to update the consumption and availability of hydroxychloroquine or HCQ tablets. The update must be provided on the national COCVID-19 portal as a real-time data.

The Ministry stated that the update will help in the further action plan and to provide more HCQ tablets to UTs and states as per the requirement.

The Health Ministry has been centrally procuring HCQ and has been distributing to the states and UTs through the government medical store depot in New Delhi. All the states/UTs and various institutes have directly procured HCQ that was supplied by the central government, from the manufacturers.

Directions from the Health Ministry:

The senior official from the ministry has stated that the number of states/UTs who have not been filling and updating the data of HCQ on the national COVID-19 portal must get the data of availability and consumption of HCQ. It will help in the formulation of further plans as well as in making more HCQ tablets available to the states /UTs when required.

It also mentioned that all the states are advised to administer HCQ tablets to the selected categories of frontline workers strictly from the stock of HCQ already available to them. It must be in accordance with the revised guidelines that were released on May 22, 2020.

Revised Guidelines by the Central Government:

The central government revised the guidelines for HCQ as prophylaxis. The union government has now expanded the use of HCQ as prophylaxis to healthcare as well as other frontline workers who have been deployed in COVID and no-COVID areas.

The Joint Monitoring Group and National Task Force (NTF) recommended the prophylactic use of HCQ in the following categories:

• All asymptomatic healthcare workers who are involved in containment and treatment of COVID-19 and asymptomatic healthcare workers who are working in non-COVID hospitals/non-COVID areas of COVID hospitals.

• Asymptomatic frontline workers such as paramilitary/police personnel involved in COVID-19 related activities and surveillance workers who have been deployed in containment zones

• Asymptomatic household contacts of the laboratory-confirmed cases.

WHO temporarily suspends Clinical trials of HCQ:

World Health Organisation (WHO) has temporarily suspended the clinical trials of HCQ because of the safety reasons on the basis of the emerging evidence. WHO informed that the executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial as the data has been reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board.