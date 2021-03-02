Himachal Pradesh Government inaugurates projects worth Rs. 29 crores in Doon Vidhan Sabha

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on February 28, 2021, laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs. 29 crores in the Doon Vidhan Sabha area of Solan district.

The Chief Minister of the state, while inaugurating the projects, informed that an amount of over Rs. 203 crores have already been spent on various developmental projects in the area in the last 3 years. Jai Ram Thakur also directed the officers to ensure that all the developmental projects inaugurated by him in the area are completed on time.

Government’s efforts for the development in the state so far:

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh took this occasion to highlight the steps taken by the state government for the development of the state and people.

• The very first decision of the state cabinet, after assuming office, was to lower the age limit to avail the old age pension without any income limit from 80 years to 70 years.

• The second decision by the government was to establish cow sanctuaries in the state so that they were not left stray.

• The state cabinet also decided to levy a cess of Rs. 2 per bottle of liquor for providing financial assistance to construct cow sanctuaries and Gau Sadans in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister thanked the people of the state:

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh thanked the people for their overwhelming support and cooperation to the present government during the last three years.

The Chief Minister added that the BJP-led present government in the state has successfully brought back home about 2.50 lakh people of the state who were stranded in various parts of the country during the lockdown.

He also informed that the efforts will be made to open a primary health centre at Manpura and for the up-gradation of High School Jharmajri to Senior Secondary School.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of four laning of Sun City road from Baddi entry point bridge to the petrol pump near SP office which will be built at a cost of Rs. 4 crores, Community Health Centre at Barotiwala which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2 crores.