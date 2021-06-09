How to correct errors in your CoWIN vaccine certificates? Check out the steps here

The central government has announced a new update that will enable all individuals to correct any inadvertent errors in their personal details printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

The official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on June 9, 2021 saying, "Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue."

Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021

What kind of errors can be corrected on the CoWIN vaccination certificate?

All beneficiaries can make corrections to their name, birth year and gender printec on the CoWIN vaccination certificate through CoWIN portal.

How to correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate?

Following are steps to correct errors on CoWIN vaccine certificate:

1. Go to cowin.gov.in

2. Enter your mobile number and click on Get OTP.

3. Enter the 6-digit OTP and click on verify and proceed.

4. Go to Account Details

5. Click on Raise an Issue

6. Select member name

7. Click on the option- Correction in Certificate.

8. Tick the box in front of the personal detail you want to correct and click on continue

Note: You can only request change in any of the two fields out of Name, Birth Year and Gender. The changes will be allowed only once.

Why is CoWIN vaccination certificate important? • The CoWIN vaccination certificate is a crucial document for domestic and international travel, especially for those who have to go abroad for work, education and other purposes in the coming months. Errors in the certificate might pose an issue during travel and documentation, hence, centre has introduced new feature to edit the certificate and correct the errors. • The Civil Aviation Ministry is considering to do away with mandatory RT-PCR test for domestic fliers who are fully vaccinated. The centre also recently issued a guideline allowing vaccine certificates to be linked with the passport number of the beneficiaries if needed for international travel. So the vaccine certificate will become all the more important. • The centre has also decided to reduce the gap between the two doses of Covishield for those who need to travel abroad and the same will soon be facilitated on the Co-Win system.

Vaccination status update on Aarogya Setu App

• People can update their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu app through the mobile number used for registering on the Co-Win portal.

• Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for domestic travel and even for entry into offices.

• A single blue border with vaccination status and a single tick will appear for those who have got a single dose of the vaccine.

• A 'Blue Shield' with a double tick will appear for those who are fully vaccinated after 14 days of the second dose.

• The double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.