How to Download International Travel Certificate from CoWin?

Download International Travel Certificate: Cowin has now introduced an option to download the International Travel Certificate for those who plan to travel abroad. The International Travel Certificate complies with WHO's international travel guidelines.

The new International Travel Certificate feature was introduced on Cowin on September 30, 2021. NHA CEO RS Sharma said in a statement, "Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC: VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN."

Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN. pic.twitter.com/1mRnJaCWGC — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 30, 2021

What is International Travel Certificate?

The International Travel Certificate is none other than the international version of the COVID Vaccination certificate for international travellers to enable smooth transfer.

Who can access the international travel certificate?

Those people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines and are planning to travel abroad can download the international travel certificate from the CoWin app.

How to download the international travel certificate?

We can download the international travel certificate by logging into CoWin portal. The portal appears on the homepage itself next to the certificate option.

Following are detailed steps to download the International travel certificate:

Step 1- Go to the Cowin home page and enter your registered mobile number and click on get OTP. Enter the OTP sent on your number and click of verifying and proceed.

Step 2- Click on the International travel certificate option on your home page. The option will appear right next to the certificate option, on the bottom right corner of the page.

Step 3- Select the member's name, date of birth and the person's passport number, tick the declaration box and submit the request.

Important note: The user will have to be careful while entering the passport details as changes will not be allowed later.

The international travel certificate will mention the number of doses taken, date of birth, vaccine name, type and manufacturer etc.

Which document is required to download an international travel certificate?

Only passport details are required while submitting the request for the international travel certificate.

Background

The international travel certificate has been introduced after discussions between India and the UK to get the CoWIN vaccination certification recognised globally so that so fully vaccinated Indians can have quarantine-free travel.