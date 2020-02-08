How to vote in Delhi Elections 2020?

Delhi Elections 2020: National Capital, Delhi will go to polls on February 8, 2020. All the 70 constituencies will witness the polling in a single-phase. The current Delhi Legislative Assembly’s tenure will end on February 22, 2020. A party needs to form a new government in the state before 22nd February. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has fixed February 12, 2020 as the deadline for completion of Delhi Elections.

The Election Commission will announce the Delhi Election Results on February 11, 2020. Citizens who are above 18 years of age will be eligible to vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections. To cast vote in India or any State Assembly, one needs to fill an application ‘Form 6’ and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer in his or her Assembly Constituency. After proper verification, person’s name is included in the electoral roll as a voter.

Along with Form 6, one has to submit a passport size photograph and copies of proof of age and residence. The Form 6 is required to enroll a new voter and get a voter ID. Any person who is above 18 years of age can fill the form.

Search for your name in Delhi’s Electoral Roll

Only those citizens can cast their vote whose names have been included in the Electoral Roll. To search for your name in the electoral rolls, use the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number mentioned on your voter ID card. You can also search by name. The Roll contains the details of Polling Station including Name, Address, and Serial Number.

How to locate your polling booth in Delhi?

The ECI has set up over 13700 polling booths for the Delhi Elections 2020. Once you get to know the address of your polling booth on the Electoral Roll, locate your polling booth by using:

“Voter Helpline App” of the Election Commission

Voter helpline number “1950”

Sending an SMS “<ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>” to 1950

Am I eligible to vote without Voter ID card?

If the Electoral Roll contains your name, you are eligible to vote, even if you do not possess the Voter ID Card. In such cases, individuals need to carry any one Photo ID Proof from the following:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving License

Bank Passbook

Pension document with photo

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card

Authenticated Photo Voter Slip

Official ID cards issued to MLAs/MPs/MLCs

Name should appear in Voter List

- Only Voter ID is not enough to cast a vote; a person can vote only if his or her name appears in the Voter List, also known as Electoral Roll.

- If your name appears on the electoral roll, you are eligible to vote otherwise you need to register to vote.

- You can confirm if you are on the electoral roll by:

Logging on to electoralsearch.in

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS EPIC Number to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also known as Voter ID card)

Use ‘Voter Helpline App’ to verify your name in Electoral Roll

Voting Process at Polling Booth

Once you reach the polling booth to cast your vote, the first polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.

The second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

Then, you need to deposit the slip to the third polling official, show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

Cast your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). You can press NOTA (None of the Above), if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM.

Once you cast the vote, you will hear a beep sound and will see a slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. This slip contains the Candidate serial number, Name and Symbol and is visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

Point to Remember

Mobile phones, cameras and other gadgets are not allowed inside a polling booth.

Voters can find information on website or app

Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) on the election commission website or on ‘Voter Helpline App’.