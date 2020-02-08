How to vote without voter ID card: Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Voting for Delhi Assembly Elections-2020 will be held on February 08, 2020. All citizens have the constitutional right to vote in the elections. If you do not have a voter ID card, you can still vote. But you must know what to do for it.

It is mandatory that your name should be included in the Voter list or Electoral List to vote without a Voter ID card. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter will be eligible to vote if he/she is carrying a photo identification document prescribed by ECI.

These 11 photo IDs are:

I.Passbook with photograph issued by a state bank or post office

II.PAN card

III.Passport

IV. Aadhaar card

V.Driving licence

VI.Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

VII.Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

VIII.Service identity cards carrying a photo issued to employee by government or public limited company

IX.Pension document with photograph

X.Health Insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

XI.MNREGA job card

New Voter ID Cards Earlier voter ID cards were simple black & white laminated plastic cards but now issued a plastic card. This card contains one’s passport size picture, date of birth, and the address. It also has a serial number, a hologram sticker and stamped signature of the issuing authority. It can be used as general identity, address, and age proof for various purposes.

Step 1 – First of all an official will confirm your name is present in electoral list or not. This official will also check your photo ID.

Step 2 – Another polling official will ink your finger and provide you a slip after taking your signature on a register (Form 17A).

Step 3 – Voter has to deposit that slip at the next polling official. Now, a voter can proceed to the voting machine.

Step 4 – Now, a voter can cast its vote by pressing the button opposite the symbol of the candidate of own choice. The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will beep once you vote.

Step 5 – VVPAT machine will provide a slip in the transparent window. Voter should check the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol on the slip. This slip will appear for seven seconds only.

Step 6 – If you don’t like any candidate then you have a choice to press NOTA (None of the above).

Important Note- Mobile phones, camera or any other gadget will not be allowed inside the polling booth.