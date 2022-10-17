Hyderabad bags World Green City Award 2022: Only Indian city to grab honour

Hyderabad won the ‘World Green City Award” 2022 at the International Association of Horticulture Producers(AIPH) 2022, organized in Jeju, South Korea on October 14, 2022. The city also won another award in the category “Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth”.

Hyderabad not only won the category award but also the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award. It has been the best across all six categories. The city beats cities like Paris, Montreal, Fortaleza, Mexico City, and Bogota.

List of categories and winners at AIPH 2022

Categories Winners Living Green for Biodiversity Columbia Living Green for Climate Change Mexico Living Green for Health and Wellbeing Brazil Living Green for Water Canada Living Green for Social Cohesion France Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth India

World Green City Award: Significance

Hyderabad was the only Indian city that was selected and it not only won the category award but also the overall ‘World Green City 2022’ award. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) greening was submitted in the “Living green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth” category as Hyderabad’s entry. The category emphasizes creating systems and solutions that allow all city residents to overcome economic distress and thrive. The ORR greenery called ‘Green Necklace to the State of Telangana’ was considered the best in this category. The award is a testimony to the continuous efforts and focuses of the Telangana government on increasing the green cover in the state through its flagship program “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram” (TKHH). Hyderabad won the World Green Cities Award for taking initiatives relying on better use of plants and nature to make better city environments and for helping fulfill local aspirations for economic, social, and environmental resilience.

What do you mean by AIPH?

After the end of the second world war, in 1948, a group of representatives from the national grower associations of Western Europe united with an ambition to mend relations between European horticulturists to reform the burnt bridges. This vision inspired them to make the Association International of Horticulture Producers, (AIPH) laying the foundations for the international community that exists today also. The organization strives for a world in which humanity, technology, and nature exist in a healthy and stable equilibrium.