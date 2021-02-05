India approves export of 156 defence equipment, including Brahmos, Tejas, Astra missile

The Central Government on February 4, 2021, gave its approval for the export of artillery guns, indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, tanks and missiles, explosive, anti-tank mines, and others.

In total, 156 defence equipment have been approved for export by the government in order to boost its arms export to the friendly nations. The list of the items was released by the Defence Research Development Organisation.

Earlier, India had given clearance for the export of Akash Missile, but now even Brahmos weapon system, Beyond Visual range air-to-air missile Astra and anti-tank guided missile Nag are also ready for the export.

Defence equipment approved for export:

• 19 aeronautical systems

• 16 nuclear-biological-chemical equipment

• 41 armament and combat systems

• 28 naval systems

• 27 electronic and communications systems

• 10 life protection items

• Four missile systems

• Four micro-electronic devices

• Seven other materials

Akash, Astra, and Brahmos missile:

Akash Missile: It is a surface-to-air missile system that is able to provide short-range air defence and can also operate in the autonomous or group modes of operation with a range of three to 25 km.

Astra Missile: It is beyond a visual air-to-air system that is integrated with Su30 MKI of the Indian Air Force. Later, other Indian Fighter jets will also be integrated with Astra.

Brahmos: It is a supersonic missile that has been intended for use by the Navy, Army, and Air Force. This universal missile can easily be launched from mobile launchers, ships, submarines, and aircraft.

Defence Production Export Promotion Policy 2020:

As per the policy, the union government has now been looking at enhancing its defence exports with an aim to record the export of defence equipment worth Rs. 35,000 crores (5 billion US dollars) by 2025.

With an aim of enhancing exports and building a domestic defence industry for self-reliance, the policy by the government targets a turnover of Rs. 1,75,000 crores (25 billion dollars). The policy also plans on doubling the domestic procurement from the Indian industry.