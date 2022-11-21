India to assume Chair of Global Partnership on AI for 2022-23

Global Partnership on AI UPSC: India will take over the Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for 2022-23 at a meeting of the body in Tokyo, Japan on November 21, 2022.

India, in the election to the Council of Chair, had received more than a two-thirds majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the United States ranked in the next two best places in the tally, so they were elected to the two additional government seats on the steering committee.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar will represent India at the handover ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.

India chairs Global Partnership on AI 2022-23: Significance

According to the official statement by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, India occupying the chair of the Global Partnership on AI also signifies how the world today perceives India as a Trusted Technology partner and one that has always advocated for the ethical use of technology for transforming citizens' lives.

India Chairs Global Partnership on AI 2022-23

1. India joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) group as a founding member in 2020.

2. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar will represent India at GPAI Meeting in Tokyo on November 21, 2022, for the symbolic takeover from France, which is the outgoing Council Chair.

3. For the 2022-23 steering committee, the five government seats will therefore be held by Japan (as Lead Council Chair and Co-Chair of the Steering Committee), France (Outgoing Council Chair), India (Incoming Council Chair), Canada and the United States.

4. Artificial Intelligence is also expected to add $967 billion to the Indian Economy by 2035 and $450-500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, accounting for 10% of the country’s $5 trillion GDP target.

Global Partnership on AI

GPAI is a first-of-its-type initiative for evolving a better understanding of challenges and opportunities around AI using the experience and diversity of participating countries.

The alliance looks to bridge the gap between theory and practice by supporting advanced research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

Global partnership on AI works in the collaboration with partners and international organisations, leading experts from the industry, governments, civil society, and academia to collaborate to promote the responsible evolution of Artificial Intelligence.

