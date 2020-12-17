India contributes USD 1 million to anti-doping agency to support clean sport

India has decided to contribute USD 1 million to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to ensure an atmosphere of the clean sport globally. The amount has been pledged towards the agency’s scientific research budget, which will allow the development of innovative anti-doping testing and detection methods.

The money will be further used for strengthening the independent investigations and Intelligence department of WADA. The contribution made by India is the highest among the contribution made by the governments of Saudi Arabia, China, and Egypt. The International Olympics Committee will match the total contribution by an equal sum for creating a corpus of USD 10 million.

Key Highlights:

• The decision of building the USD 10 million corpus was made at the fifth World Conference of WADA on Doping in Sport. It was held in 2019 in Katowice, Poland.

• The contribution by India is over and above the annual contribution that is made by India to WADA’s core budget.

• The Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju wrote to WADA president about the contribution and mentioned that the government hopes that this contribution will boost the efforts of achieving the target of USD 10 million for this fund.

India supports clean sport:

On September 8, in a meeting with WADA President via video conference, the sports minister Kiren Rijiju had stressed the need for clean sport. He also assured the Indian government’s commitment to strengthening the anti-doping programme globally and supporting the scientific expertise and resources.

WADA President on the support from member countries:

The President of the World Anti-Doping Agency lauded the cooperation of the member countries and added that this is a massive boost for WADA as well as for clean sport. He also mentioned that the agency is grateful to the government of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, China, and Indian for giving support to the protection of sport in this way.

The contributions reflect the strong commitment for clean sport from the member nations and the resources will be put to good use for enhancing the scientific research as well as the work of the Independent (I&I) department of WADA. Both of them have delivered significant achievements in recent years and the provided resources will contribute greatly towards WADA’s doping-free sports mission.