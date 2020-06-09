India, Denmark signs MoU for cooperation in power sector

Denmark and India on June 7, 2020, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims at developing a deep, strong, and long-term cooperation in the power sector. The memorandum was signed between Denmark’s Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, and India’s Power Ministry.

As per the power ministry statement, the MoU was signed by the Denmark Ambassador, Freddy Svane, and Secretary (Power) Sanjiv Nandan Sahai. The Joint Working Group (JWG) will also be established under MoU.

The Indian electricity market will be benefitted from cooperation with Denmark. The Indian government will also take necessary steps to promote and encourage technical and strategic cooperation in the power sector for the mutual benefit in the areas identified through MoU.

#India and #Denmark sign MOU for developing cooperation between the two countries in the power sector



A Joint Working Group to be established to work out specific details



Read here: https://t.co/0Jh8gJ2HXH — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 8, 2020

What does this collaboration mean?

The MoU signed between two countries will provide collaboration in areas such as long term energy planning, offshore wind, flexibility in the grid, forecasting, consolidation of grid codes to operate and integrate efficiently variable generation options, variability in renewable energy production, incentivize power plant flexibility, flexibility in the power purchase agreement, etc.

The Joint Working group (JWG) established under MoU will be co-chaired by Joint Secretary level officials. It will report to a Steering committee that will be jointly chaired by the Secretary level officer from both the side.

Background:

In April 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet had given its approval for a Cooperation Agreement between Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate of Denmark and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in India on the strategic sector cooperation in the renewable energy field along with a focus on offshore wind energy.

A letter was also signed to establish an India-Danish Centre of Excellence for Renewable Energy in India. The cooperation agreement was signed to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy while giving a special focus on offshore wind.