India elected to United Nations Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term

India has been elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the six main organs of the United Nations, for the 2022-24 terms.

The Economic and Social Council of 54 members is at the heart of the United Nations system for advancing the three dimensions of sustainable development- economic, social, and environmental.

India has been currently serving the 201-22 term as the non-permanent member of the powerful United Nations Security Council and will assume the presidency of the 15 nation council in August 2021.

India 🇮🇳 today has been elected to the @UN Economic & Social Council (#ECOSOC) for the term 2022-24.



The ECOSOC is at the centre of the UN development system and brings together people and issues to promote collective action for a sustainable world. pic.twitter.com/KNnxdVBGVF — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 7, 2021

Objective of UN ECOSOC:

The UN Economic and Social Council is a platform for fostering innovative thinking and debate, coordinating efforts, and forging the consensus on ways forward to achieve the internationally agreed goals.

The council is also responsible for the follow-up to major conferences and summits of the United Nations.

Other countries elected to ECOSOC:

• India was elected to UN ECOSOC in the Asia-Pacific States Category along with Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Oman in the elections which were held on June 7, 2021.

• From the African States, Eswatini, Cote d’ Ivoire, Mauritius, the United Republic of Tanzania, and Tunisia were elected.

• From Eastern European states, the Czech Republic and Croatia were elected to the UN body and from the Latin American and the Caribbean States, Chile, Belize, and Peru were elected.

• In the by-election of the Economic and Social Council, New Zealand, Greece and Denmark were elected for a term of office from January to December 2022. Israel was elected for a term of office beginning from January 1, 2022, until December 31, 2023.

About UN Economic and Social Council:

The Economic and Social Council was established by UN Charter in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the United Nations.

The 54 members of ECOSOC are elected for three-year terms by the General Assembly. The seats to the members of the council are allotted on the basis of geographical representation.

The 54 members seats are divided as such- 14 allocated to the African States, 6 to the Eastern European States, 11 to the Asian States, 13 to the Western European and other states, and 10 to the Latin American and the Caribbean States.