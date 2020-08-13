India extends assistance of USD 1 million to Antigua, Barbuda to combat COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian government has extended an assistance of USD 1 million to Antigua and Barbuda to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The provided assistance is aimed at improving health capacities and infrastructure in the Caribbean country.

As per the Indian High Commission to Guyana, the assistance from India will be used for improving health infrastructure and for the procurement of life-saving medical supplies and equipment such as ventilators.

The same kind of assistance, i.e. USD 1 million, has also been offered to each Caribbean (CARICOM) country. CARICOM is a group of twenty developing countries in the Caribbean region.

Key Highlights:

• Under the provided assistance, full cover goggles, ventilators, face shields, disposable impervious gowns, disposable masks, and examination gloves have been facilitated and the medical supplies have arrived at St. John’s.

• The Indian government has also provided 10,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets to the Antigua and Barbuda government as a gesture of goodwill to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

• KJ Srinivasa, Indian High Commissioner virtually handed over the life saving medical supplies to Gaston Browne.

India’s assistance to Antigua and Barbuda:

As per the High Commission Statement, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s proposal for assistance and collaboration named ‘Strengthening National Health Capacities and reducing socioeconomic and human development negative impacts of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda’ has been processed under India-UNDP fund which is managed by United Nations Office for South-South cooperation (UNOSSC) and the guidelines of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).