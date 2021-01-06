India, France to conduct annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7

India and France will conduct their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7, 2021 in New Delhi. The French delegation will be visiting India for the dialogue.

India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval will be leading the Indian delegation for the dialogue, while the French side will be led by Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, Emmanuel Bonne.

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the two sides will hold discussions on varied bilateral and global issues.

India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on 7 January in New Delhi. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President: MEA pic.twitter.com/bkLDQTkCl6 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The French Diplomatic Advisor will also call upon several other Indian dignataries during his visit.

The last edition of the annual Strategic Dialogue was held in Paris in February 2020.

Background

The announcement of the annual strategic dialogue comes after France officially welcomed India's fresh term at the UN Security Council (UNSC) for a period of two years.

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain had tweeted on January 1, 2021 that France is eager to work side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism and defend multilateralism.