COVID-19: India helps Nepal with 23 tonnes of medicines

In a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has gifted Nepal 23 tonnes of medicines. The Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the medicines to the Health and Population minister of Nepal, Bhanubhakta Dhakal in Kathmandu on April 22.

The step is a part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal to fight the pandemic and manifests the continued cooperation between both the countries.

The gift of 23 tonnes of medicines from India to Nepal consists of 8.25 lakh dosages of essential medicines. It includes 2.5 lakh dosages of Hydroxychloroquine and 3.2 lakh dosages of Paracetamol.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli appreciates India’s help:

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his gratitude to India through a tweet. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s generous support of medicines to Nepal in a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the official tweet:

PM Narendra Modi responded and supported Nepal:

Replying to Nepal’s PM KP Sharma Oli’s tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India and Nepal’s relationship is special and bonds between the two countries are deep-rooted. He also mentioned that India stands in solidarity with Nepal during the ongoing health crisis.

Here is the official tweet:

India supports its neighboring countries amid the crisis:

A video conference of SAARC leaders was held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15, 2020. In the conference, India offered the possible assistance to its neighboring countries and pledged 10 million US dollars to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency fund.

Health professionals from India and Nepal are collaborating their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. In the ongoing time of health crisis, India is committed to acting together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian countries.