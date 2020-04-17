India lifts ban on export of formulations made from Paracetamol

The Indian Government on April 17, 2020 lifted the ban imposed on the export of formulations made from Paracetamol amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification that the formulations made from Paracetamol including fixed-dose combinations will be made available for export with immediate effect.

However, the DGFT notification stated that the restrictions imposed on the export of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue to be in place.

What is Paracetamol?

• Paracetamol, also known by the name of acetaminophen, was first made in 1877. The other trade names for paracetamol include Tylenol and Panadol.

• The drug is mainly used to treat fever and provide mild to moderate pain relief. Paracetamol is also sold in combinations with other medicines. It is also used to cure severe pain, such as pain felt after surgery and cancer pain.

• The effect of the medicine lasts anywhere between 2-4 hours. Paracetamol is generally considered safe at recommended doses, as higher doses may lead to toxicity, including skin reactions and liver damage.

• The medicine is featured of the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines.

What are the different formulations of Paracetamol?

Paracetamol is available in India in many formulations including liquid suspension, tablets, drops, injection and rectal suppositories with varied concentrations.

Background

The Indian Government had imposed restrictions on the export of 26 active pharma ingredients and medicines including paracetamol on March 3, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The pharmaceutical ingredients and drug formulations are used to manufacture crucial drugs. The list included Vitamins B1, B6, B12, paracetamol, Progesterone and antibiotics like Chloramphenicol, Tinidazole, Metronidazole, Clindamycin and Erythormycin Salts Neomycin.