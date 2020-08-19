India negotiating to create 'air bubbles' with 13 more nations: Aviation Minister

India is likely to sign 'air bubble' agreement for the operation of international flights with 13 other nations. This was shared by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 18, 2020.

The Aviation Minister informed in a series of tweets that India is negotiating with 13 more nations to establish 'air bubbles' for international flights. India already has air bubbles in place with the US, UK, UAE, France, Germany, Maldives and Qatar.

These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand.



What are Air Bubbles? Under 'air bubble' arrangement, both the signatory countries will be able to operate to and fro flights with some restrictions.

Significance

The Aviation Minister stated India is taking the efforts to strengthen the reach and scope of the Vande Bharat Mission and thus it is negotiating with 13 more countries to establish similar international travel arrangements.

Key Highlights

• Air bubbles have also been proposed with India's neighbouring nations including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

• The Aviation Minister announced that India will such arrangements with other countries also in the coming time. He stated that it is the government's endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen and ensure no Indian is left behind.

Objective

The new air bubble agreements are expected to benefit stranded Indians and nationals of the concerned nations.

Background

India had suspended all international flights on March 23, 2020 ahead of the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 virus. Though domestic flights resumed from May 25, International flight operations have remained suspended.

However, India has been repatriating its citizens living abroad under Vande Bharat Mission. Under the mission, Air India and a few other airlines operate flights to evacuate Indians stranded abroad. On July 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had permitted international travel in a limited manner through the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ (VBM) repatriation mission. On July 16, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced setting up air bubbles and partial resumption of international flights to select destinations in the US, Germany, France.