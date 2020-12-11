India-Myanmar held 5th Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation virtually

The 5th India-Myanmar Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation was held virtually on December 10, 2020. The meet was between the Narcotics Control Bureau, India and the Central Committee on Drug Abuse Control, Myanmar.

During the virtual meet on Drug Control Cooperation, the Indian delegation was led by Shri Rakesh Asthana, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau and Myanmar delegation was led by Pol. Brig. Gen. Win Naing, Commander of the Drug Enforcement Division cum Joint Secretary of the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control.

The meeting between the two countries concluded with constructive and meaningful discussions as well as commitment to cooperation in future. It was also decided that the 6th India-Myanmar Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation will be held in India in 2021.

Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation: Key Highlights

• During the meeting, India highlighted various drug-related issues, in particular the trafficking of Amphetamine Type Stimulants and heroin in the country.

• The high prevalence of drug abuse in the states of North East abutting Myanmar border which has become a major cause of concern for India, was also talked about.

• Apart from India-Myanmar border, the officials noted that the drug trafficking through the maritime route in Bay of Bengal has also become a new challenge for both the countries.

• Myanmar delegation elaborated on the production of yaba tablets (methamphetamine) which has caused a great threat and concern in the region, even though the cooperation mechanism between both the countries has enhanced over the years.

• Myanmar urged India to develop frequent exchange of information on drug trafficking as well as complimented Indian government and NCB for their continuous efforts of combating the growing threat of drugs.

• Indian officials also ensured that NCB has always remained committed to strengthen the existing mechanism of assistance and sharing information with Myanmar to combat the drug menace.

Decisions taken to control growing threat of drugs in India and Myanmar:

• Both India and Myanmar have agreed on the exchange of intelligence information for conducting follow-up investigation in new-psychotropic substances and drug seizure cases.

• The officials agreed to conduct Field level Officers/Border level officers meetings on regular basis between the frontline officers for strengthening the existing cooperation on drug law enforcement.

• During the meeting it was also decided to exchange the information on exit points and illegal entry of illicit drug trafficking on the border of India and Myanmar.