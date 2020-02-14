India, Portugal sign seven agreements

India and Portugal signed seven agreements on February 14, 2020 to boost cooperation in areas including maritime transport, port development, audio-visual co-production and industrial and intellectual property rights.

The agreements were signed after detailed high-level talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in New Delhi. The Portuguese President arrived in New Delhi on February 13 for a 4-day state visit. This is his first visit to India.

The Portuguese President was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 14. He also visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied by Secretary of State for National Defence Jorge Seguro Sanches, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Professor Augusto Santos Silva and Secretary of State for Internationalization Professor Eurico Brilhante Dias.

India-Portugal Agreements

S.no. MoU Indian signatory Portuguese Signatory 1. MoU for Cooperation for setting up a National Maritime Museum Heritage Complex in Lothal (Gujarat) between Portuguese Ministry of Defence and Indian Ministry of Shipping. Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, MoS for Shipping Jorge Seguro Sanches, Secretary of State for Defence 2. MOU between Economic and Food Safety Authority (ASAE) and DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce for co-operation in the field of industrial and intellectual property rights. K Nandini Singla, Ambassador of India to Portugal Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador of Portugal to India 3. MoU on Audio-Visual Co-production between India and Portugal K Nandini Singla, Ambassador of India to Portugal Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador of Portugal to India 4. MoU between Portuguese Diplomatic Institute and Foreign Service Institute for training K Nandini Singla, Ambassador of India to Portugal Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador of Portugal to India 5. Co-operation Agreement on Maritime Transport and Port Development between India and Portugal K Nandini Singla, Ambassador of India to Portugal Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador of Portugal to India 6. Joint Declaration on India and Portugal Mobility Partnership K Nandini Singla, Ambassador of India to Portugal Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador of Portugal to India 7. MOU between Invest India and Start-Up Portugal K Nandini Singla, Ambassador of India to Portugal Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador of Portugal to India

Following 7 MoUs were also announced between India and Portugal:

S.no MoUs 1 MOU between Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) and Institute of Social and Political Sciences of the University of Lisbon for co-operation in strategic and security areas 2 MoU between We-Hub Telangana and PARKURBIS Covilha for Exchange of Women Start-up Entrepreneurs 3 MOU between The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram and Instituto Superior Técnico (IST), Portugal, for collaboration in higher sciences 4 MOU between TERI-DEAKIN Centre, Gurugram and International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) Braga for co-operation in Nano-biotechnology 5 MOU between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and CEiiA in aeronautics. 6 MOU between VEDA Defence and UA Vision for production of drones 7 MOU between VYASA, Bangalore and Portuguese Yoga Confederation for collaboration in a Scientific Validation project on the benefits of Yoga for Portuguese schoolchildren

Background

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Portugal in June 2017, during which 11 MoUs were signed covering different fields including avoidance of double taxation, nano-technology, biotechnology, space and higher education.

India and Portugal have seen significant progress in their relationship for the past 15 years.