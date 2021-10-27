India raises concern over China’s new Land Border Law – Know key details

India raises concern over China’s new Land Border Law Bagchi in his statement said that it should be noted that India and China have still not resolved the boundary question. Both countries have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution to the Boundary Question through consultations on an equal footing. Both sides have earlier also concluded several bilateral protocols, agreements, and arrangements to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India-China border areas in the interim. Hence, such a unilateral move by China will have no bearing on the arrangements that both countries have agreed upon earlier whether it is on the Boundary Question or for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in India-China border areas. India also expects that China will not undertake any action under the pretext of its new Land Border Law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas. The Statement further mentioned that the new Land Border Law by China does not confer any legitimacy to the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963. India has repeatedly maintained that the 1963 agreement between China-Pakistan is an illegal and invalid agreement.